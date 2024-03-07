K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

