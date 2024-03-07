Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 0.5 %

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 284.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

