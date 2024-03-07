Kees Weel Sells 2,000,000 Shares of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Kees Weel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.00 ($7.79), for a total transaction of A$24,000,000.00 ($15,584,415.58).
PWR Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.
PWR Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PWR
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.