Keith Bowes Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOTGet Free Report) insider Keith Bowes sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19), for a total value of A$1,800,000.00 ($1,168,831.17).

Keith Bowes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 15th, Keith Bowes 6,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

About Lotus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.