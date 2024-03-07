Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1,070.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kennametal worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSE KMT opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

