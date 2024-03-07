Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $69.01

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.01, but opened at $66.68. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 61,981 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

