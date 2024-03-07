Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Veritone by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 172,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 18.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,981,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

VERI stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

