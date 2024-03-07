Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.