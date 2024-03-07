Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $995.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRO

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.