Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $4,903,341. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,179.77 and a beta of 0.86. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.