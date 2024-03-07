Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.
In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
