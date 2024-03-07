Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.70

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $28.65. Kyverna Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 19,188 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

