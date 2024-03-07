LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 4.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 80,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 208,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $635.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

