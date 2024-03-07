Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,726 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

