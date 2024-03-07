Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,038 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1,861.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Brady worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

