Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,192 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13,809.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,192 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of TransMedics Group worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,751 shares of company stock worth $7,729,109. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
