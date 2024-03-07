Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 746.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,560 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

