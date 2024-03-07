Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 125,571 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6,486.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,571 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.