Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

