Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

