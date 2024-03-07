Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 273,350 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1,173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

MODG opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODG

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.