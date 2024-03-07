Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 290,220 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13,258.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,220 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Verra Mobility worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

