Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,598 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Victory Capital worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

