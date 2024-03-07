Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 63,851 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 960,400.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 251.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

