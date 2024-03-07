Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schrödinger worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.