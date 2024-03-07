Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of MakeMyTrip worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $15,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.