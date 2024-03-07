Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

