Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

