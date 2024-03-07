Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Lindsay worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,744,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,851,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $153.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

