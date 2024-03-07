Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

