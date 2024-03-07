Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 2,607.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cimpress worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

