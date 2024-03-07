Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average is $274.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

