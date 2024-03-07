Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,136 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

