Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 557,235 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 113,259.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,235 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Janus International Group worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $36,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 7,025.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $16,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 in the last three months. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

JBI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.