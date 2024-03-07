Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

