Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,221 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

C opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

