Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.61. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.