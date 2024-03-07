Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,308 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,580 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $284.57 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

