Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

GRX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

