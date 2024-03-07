Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,990 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 39.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

MOH stock opened at $388.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.07 and its 200 day moving average is $355.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

