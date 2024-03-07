Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

PM opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.