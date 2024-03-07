Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 21,004 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after acquiring an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.06.
About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.