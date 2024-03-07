Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 46,215 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,215 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $72.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.