Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 48,348 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,348 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.