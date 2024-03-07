Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Assurant by 11.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Assurant by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

AIZ opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

