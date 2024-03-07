Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 56,414 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.