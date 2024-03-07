Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 87,177 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,177 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Weibo worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

