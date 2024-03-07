Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 150.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 76.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,587,000 after purchasing an additional 147,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $135.13 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.