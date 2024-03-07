LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $2,578,817.92 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

