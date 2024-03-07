Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

